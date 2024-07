PHOENIX — A 17-year-old boy has died after he was shot by another teen Sunday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Officials say it happened just after 11:30 a.m., near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Police say Adian Apel died from his injuries at the scene.

A juvenile male was taken into custody after admitting to police he shot Apel.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.