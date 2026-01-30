Where is Isabella Comas? Arizona Crime Uncovered takes an in-depth look at the case

AVONDALE, AZ — It's been nearly three weeks since Isabella Comas was last seen leaving a friend's house in Avondale. Since her disappearance, there have been searches in Gila County and areas of the Valley.

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series dedicated to raising awareness for victims still waiting for justice and providing an in-depth look at ongoing cases. Each episode breaks down the timeline of a case, its current status, and any assistance needed from the community. Learn more here.

The 21-year-old's "romantic partner," 39-year-old Tommy Rodriguez, was arrested days after Comas was reported missing. He was later indicted for stealing and damaging Comas' car, which was found abandoned near 67th Ave. and Indian School in Phoenix.

Police and court documents described the blood stains and damage found inside the car, noting concern for Comas' well-being.

ABC15 has pored through court documents, detailing the Avondale Police Department's investigation.

Family and a private investigator are helping plan a search on Jan. 31 in Gila County. They are working with Avondale Police in case evidence is recovered.

Now, in this episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered, our team sat down with former Phoenix Police Detective Stuart Somershoe. He previously worked on many missing persons cases and detailed what plays out during these types of investigations.