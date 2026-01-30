Search scheduled for missing woman Isabella Comas in Globe Saturday

Nearly three full weeks after Isabella Comas went missing, another search will be conducted this weekend as investigators and volunteers continue efforts to locate the Avondale woman.

Comas is the subject of a Turquoise Alert and was last seen on January 11. Her disappearance has prompted an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies and private investigators.

"She's somewhere. We just don't know where she is right now, and we just need to find her and bring her home," said investigator Chris Castorena with Arizona Private Investigation Services.

The investigation into Comas’ disappearance has uncovered several concerning pieces of evidence. Her phone was found at a recycling center, and her car was discovered near 60th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Court documents obtained by ABC15 reveal that police found blood stains and other concerning pieces of evidence inside the vehicle.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A man has been charged with stealing and damaging Comas's car. Police say they spotted her car driving through Globe a day after she disappeared, which has led investigators to focus their search efforts in that area.

Castorena and his team are organizing a community search on Saturday and are welcoming any help they can get.

"Come to the Walmart in Miami, Arizona, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make sure you bring water, make sure you bring a different type of clothes to keep warm, good shoes, any food you want to bring for the day," Castorena said. "I'm hoping that we find her in a house, relaxing, hoping she's alive, but I have to prepare for everything,"

As each day passes, investigators working the case are focused on bringing peace and closure to Comas's family.

"I talked to the dad daily, talked to the mom and the stepdad also, and they're all concerned. They want her to come home," Castorena said.

The search is scheduled to take place at the Walmart at 100 S Ragus Road, Miami, AZ, 85532 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.