Let ABC15 Know fights for your money back: Gym refunds, broken appliances and failed guarantees get resolved

PHOENIX — A Chandler man got back $1,000 in prepaid gym sessions. A Show Low woman recovered a diagnostic fee after her washer failed, and another viewer finally received the benefit of a weather protection plan she'd been promised. These are the latest consumer wins from the Let ABC15 Know volunteer team.

Prepaid gym sessions, a missing trainer and $1,000 on the line

Alastair, a Chandler resident, reached out to Let ABC15 Know after hitting a wall with his gym.

He says he built up several prepaid personal training sessions and was training with the same person for more than a year.

When that trainer was no longer available, He asked for a refund on his remaining sessions.

"It was not a small amount. It was a thousand dollars which is a lot of money," Alastair explained.

He felt the gym's response was unreasonable.

"I just didn't think it was fair to hold onto that money and essentially force me to use another trainer," Alastair added.

Better Business Bureau volunteer Betty took on his case, reaching out directly to the gym. She secured a refund for 26 of his 28 remaining training payments.

"No question that Betty's involvement was critical to making that happen. So, we're certainly very appreciative," Alastair said.

Washer fails after 6 months. Lowe's and the manufacturer point fingers at each other

Lynn from Show Low called Let ABC15 Know to get help after dealing with a frustrating experience with a washing machine she purchased from Lowe's.

"I had some problems with a washer that I bought from Lowe's that failed after 6 1/2 months. I didn't get any resolution from Lowe's," Lynn explained. "They kept referring me to the manufacturer, who barely answered their phone."

Lowe's eventually provided Lynn with a different washer, but she was still out the money she had paid to have the original machine diagnosed.

"I was out over $100 for the diagnosis, so I contacted Channel 15," Lynn added.

We reached out to Lowe's on her behalf.

"Lowe's called me last week and refunded the money. So, I'm very grateful," Lynn said. "Thank you to channel 15!"

A $700 weather protection plan and months of runaround

Viewer Karen from Chandler purchased a weather protection plan from a local tree nursery. She says the plan came with a guaranteed $700 refund if she never used it.

When she tried to collect, she says she was given the runaround. So, she decided to email Let ABC15 Know.

BBB volunteer Val contacted the nursery and spent months going back-and-forth with the business.

Ultimately, Karen was able to use the refund and put it toward having her trees trimmed.

Karen sent a message to the team afterward, writing: "I know none of this would have happened without your help. I can't thank you enough!"

Our Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteers work so hard day in and day out to help our viewers — and they can help you too.

If you have a consumer problem, Let ABC15 Know! Email us at consumer@abc15.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.