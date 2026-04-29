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On the Road with Let ABC15 Know: free consumer help event at Glendale Community College on June 2

Get free legal and financial guidance from experts and the Arizona Attorney General's Office at the semiannual On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event
LAK Glendale On The Road
abc15
LAK Glendale On The Road
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GLENDALE, AZ — The Let ABC15 Know team is hosting its semiannual On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event at Glendale Community College, bringing free help and resources to Arizonans.

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Student Union building on the college campus.

What to know:

More than 40 consumer experts, legal professionals and investigators from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office will be available to talk with people about a variety of topics.

  • Landlord/Tenant
  • Family Law
  • Consumer Fraud
  • Contractor issues
  • Veteran and Social Security Benefits
  • Real Estate
  • Business
  • Employment
  • Bankruptcy
  • Estate Planning
  • Solar
  • Debt Counseling

Each person will have about 10 to 15 minutes to sit down and talk with an expert. Attendees are encouraged to have all documents ready and know what they want to ask ahead of time.

Where to go:

On the Road with Let ABC15 Know is being held inside the Student Union building on the Glendale Community College Campus. The nearest parking lot is off Olive Avenue and 63rd Avenue.

Last year was the first time the Let ABC15 Know team expanded the On the Road event to the West Valley.

Do you have a consumer issue? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com. 

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