On the Road with Let ABC15 Know: free consumer help event at Glendale Community College on June 2

GLENDALE, AZ — The Let ABC15 Know team is hosting its semiannual On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event at Glendale Community College, bringing free help and resources to Arizonans.

The event takes place on Tuesday, June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the Student Union building on the college campus.

What to know:

More than 40 consumer experts, legal professionals and investigators from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office will be available to talk with people about a variety of topics.

Landlord/Tenant

Family Law

Consumer Fraud

Contractor issues

Veteran and Social Security Benefits

Real Estate

Business

Employment

Bankruptcy

Estate Planning

Solar

Debt Counseling

Each person will have about 10 to 15 minutes to sit down and talk with an expert. Attendees are encouraged to have all documents ready and know what they want to ask ahead of time.

Where to go:

On the Road with Let ABC15 Know is being held inside the Student Union building on the Glendale Community College Campus. The nearest parking lot is off Olive Avenue and 63rd Avenue.

Last year was the first time the Let ABC15 Know team expanded the On the Road event to the West Valley.

Do you have a consumer issue? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com.