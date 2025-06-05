Watch Now
150+ Valley consumers get help at Let ABC15 Know On the Road event

More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues as Let ABC15 Know went On the Road to Glendale Community College Wednesday evening. The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in-person.
More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues as Let ABC15 Know went On the Road to Glendale Community College Wednesday evening.

The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in-person.

Our team gathered more than a dozen consumer experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, family law, debt counseling, scams and more.

Thanks to the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen. We'd also like to thank Chicanos Por La Causa and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for supplying translators.

And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people. Here are their names and contact information:

Landlord/Tenant:

Attorney Stan Silas
Community Legal Services
(800) 852-9075
clsaz.org

Attorney Josh Barro
Community Legal Services
(800) 852-9075
clsaz.org

Family Law:

Attorney Kaitlin DiMaggio
DiMaggio Law Office
(480) 999-0094
DiMaggioLawAZ.com

Attorney Austin Smith
DiMaggio Law Office
(480) 999-0094
DiMaggioLawAZ.com

Estate Planning:

Attorney Tracy Essig
Essig Law
(602) 493-2326
EssigLawTeam.com

Attorney Amy B. Dodell
Arizona Law and Mediation, LLC
(480) 331-3453
DodellAZLaw.com

Debt Counseling:

Chad McDonald
Money Management International
(877) 614-2227
MoneyManagement.org

Diana Rascon
Money Management International
(877) 614-2227
MoneyManagement.org

Michael Franciscus
Money Management International
(877) 614-2227
MoneyManagement.org

Attorney General's Office:

Denice Luque
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov

Tammy Miller
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov

Briseida Giner
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov

