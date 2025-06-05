150+ Valley consumers get help at Let ABC15 Know On the Road event

More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues as Let ABC15 Know went On the Road to Glendale Community College Wednesday evening.

The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in-person.

Our team gathered more than a dozen consumer experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, family law, debt counseling, scams and more.

Thanks to the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen. We'd also like to thank Chicanos Por La Causa and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for supplying translators.

And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people. Here are their names and contact information:

Landlord/Tenant:

Attorney Stan Silas

Community Legal Services

(800) 852-9075

clsaz.org

Attorney Josh Barro

Community Legal Services

(800) 852-9075

clsaz.org

Family Law:

Attorney Kaitlin DiMaggio

DiMaggio Law Office

(480) 999-0094

DiMaggioLawAZ.com

Attorney Austin Smith

DiMaggio Law Office

(480) 999-0094

DiMaggioLawAZ.com

Estate Planning:

Attorney Tracy Essig

Essig Law

(602) 493-2326

EssigLawTeam.com

Attorney Amy B. Dodell

Arizona Law and Mediation, LLC

(480) 331-3453

DodellAZLaw.com

Debt Counseling:

Chad McDonald

Money Management International

(877) 614-2227

MoneyManagement.org

Diana Rascon

Money Management International

(877) 614-2227

MoneyManagement.org

Michael Franciscus

Money Management International

(877) 614-2227

MoneyManagement.org

Attorney General's Office:

Denice Luque

Arizona Attorney General's Office

(602) 542-5763

AZAG.gov

Tammy Miller

Arizona Attorney General's Office

(602) 542-5763

AZAG.gov

Briseida Giner

Arizona Attorney General's Office

(602) 542-5763

AZAG.gov