150+ Valley consumers get help at Let ABC15 Know On the Road event

More than 100 Arizonans received one-on-one help with their consumer issues as Let ABC15 Know went On the Road to Glendale Community College Wednesday evening.
The bi-annual event offers consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in-person.
Our team gathered more than a dozen consumer experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, family law, debt counseling, scams and more.
Thanks to the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen. We'd also like to thank Chicanos Por La Causa and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for supplying translators.
And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people. Here are their names and contact information:
Landlord/Tenant:
Attorney Stan Silas
(800) 852-9075
clsaz.org
Attorney Josh Barro
(800) 852-9075
Family Law:
Attorney Kaitlin DiMaggio
DiMaggio Law Office
(480) 999-0094
DiMaggioLawAZ.com
Attorney Austin Smith
(480) 999-0094
Estate Planning:
Attorney Tracy Essig
Essig Law
(602) 493-2326
EssigLawTeam.com
Attorney Amy B. Dodell
Arizona Law and Mediation, LLC
(480) 331-3453
DodellAZLaw.com
Debt Counseling:
Chad McDonald
Money Management International
(877) 614-2227
MoneyManagement.org
Diana Rascon
(877) 614-2227
Michael Franciscus
(877) 614-2227
Attorney General's Office:
Denice Luque
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov
Tammy Miller
(602) 542-5763
Briseida Giner
(602) 542-5763
