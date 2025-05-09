Consumers can get FREE help at the Let ABC15 Know June 4 event

GLENDALE, AZ — Get your paperwork ready because the Let ABC15 Know team is going "On the Road" to Glendale Community College to help consumers with their problems and questions.

More than a dozen attorneys and consumer experts will be on hand to help. Consumer topics include landlord/tenant disputes, family law, estate planning, debt counseling and consolidation, and several representatives from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Our team will pair consumers up with an expert to talk one-on-one about the issue they're experiencing and to answer questions.

The event is happening Wednesday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Glendale Community College's Student Union near 63rd and Olive avenues.

We hope to see you there!