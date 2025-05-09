Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Consumers can get FREE help at the Let ABC15 Know June 4 event

Our team will pair consumers up with an expert to talk one-on-one about the issue they're experiencing
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Get your paperwork ready because the Let ABC15 Know team is going "On the Road" to Glendale Community College to help consumers with their problems and questions.

More than a dozen attorneys and consumer experts will be on hand to help. Consumer topics include landlord/tenant disputes, family law, estate planning, debt counseling and consolidation, and several representatives from the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Our team will pair consumers up with an expert to talk one-on-one about the issue they're experiencing and to answer questions.

The event is happening Wednesday, June 4, from 5-7 p.m. at Glendale Community College's Student Union near 63rd and Olive avenues.

We hope to see you there!

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
Air conditioner unit AC

Let ABC15 Know

Broken air conditioning in Arizona? Research your rebate options before buying

Kirsten Johnson

Let ABC15 Know

Getting answers for Peoria couple dealing with ongoing solar issues

Christel Bell
Education Student Loans

Let ABC15 Know

Consumer options as government begins collections on defaulted student debt

Kirsten Johnson

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen