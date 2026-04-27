Get free legal help available at State Bar of Arizona's Law Day events

PHOENIX — The State Bar of Arizona is hosting a free "Law Day" legal clinic on Saturday, May 2, offering the community one-on-one guidance from legal professionals both in person and virtually.

The in-person clinic will take place at the State Bar of Arizona office in Phoenix from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Virtual appointments are also available by registering online.

Legal professionals will offer free advice on a variety of topics, including employment, bankruptcy, immigration, landlord-tenant issues, family law, and more.

"The access to justice arm of the State Bar of Arizona has been doing these free legal clinics for six or seven years," Fabiola Perez from the State Bar of Arizona explained.

The event will also provide information on expungement clinics, including how to expunge marijuana convictions and seal records.

"There's a variety of legal services that are being offered. And you can also walk away with a living will or a power of attorney because we will have notaries available to assist you with those forms," Perez added.

The State Bar of Arizona says the clinic is a great opportunity to get expert guidance, even for those unsure if they need an attorney.

"A lot of individuals just have questions. So, it doesn't mean that you're going to need an attorney long-term, but at least you can get a resource to answer a question or help you get directed in the right direction," Perez said.

This guidance can relieve the stress of paying for legal representation or consultations.

"It's always 'I didn't know that this service was available' or 'they told me that it's something that I can do by myself. I don't need to hire an attorney.' A lot of times they don't want to take action because they think it's going to be costly, but at least by speaking to an attorney you can understand what your steps are, what your options are," Perez added.

To register for an appointment, visit this website.

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