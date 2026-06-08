Dealing with a bad contractor? Here's what you need to know before the ROC visits

A Chandler woman's frustration with a contractor who demanded payment for subpar work is shining a light on what homeowners should do when they find themselves in a similar situation.

Kimberly, a Chandler resident, came out to our On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event on June 2nd at Glendale Community College. She says she hired a contractor to repair water damage in her home, but she was not satisfied with the results.

"I had a contractor out, and I am not happy with their service. They're demanding that they get paid, but the work isn't up to par," Kimberly explained.

Kimberly filed a report with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, but she says she was unsure of how to handle the inspection process once ROC investigators came to her home.

"I just want to ask the right questions to get what I want done and have them understand why it's not acceptable," Kimberly said.

Here are key steps homeowners should take after filing a complaint with the ROC:



Keep all documents related to the project, including contracts, invoices, and any communications with the contractor. That includes emails and records of phone calls.

Take photos and videos of the work in question.

Do not attempt to fix the bad work. ROC investigators need to see the damage exactly as it is.

During our On the Road with Let ABC15 Know event, Kimberly also had the opportunity to speak directly with a team from the ROC, which helped her feel more prepared for the inspection.

"It went pretty good! I was able to get some questions answered, and I feel a little bit more comfortable when they come out to do their inspections. I kinda now know what things to point out," Kimberly said.

"It's very valuable. I'm more relaxed about the process because I have a better understanding of how it's going to work, and I kinda know some of the questions that I should ask," Kimberly added.

To learn more about filing a report with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, click here.

You can also search to see if a contractor is licensed and if that license is in good standing.

If you need help with a consumer problem. Let ABC15 Know! Email consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.