Where to find heat relief in the Valley in 2026: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

PHOENIX — The Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) will publish its annual map aimed at being a vital resource during the deadly summer heat on Friday.

Preliminary 2025 data from Maricopa County shows a decline in heat deaths from 2024, with an estimated 427 heat-related deaths.

The Phoenix City Council voted earlier this year to spend about $5.25 million to expand the city’s heat relief efforts, which is roughly $1 million more than last year.

The majority of those who died were middle-aged — between 35 and 64 years old, according to the city. That age group accounted for 58% of deaths. Nearly three-quarters of victims were male, and in 64% of cases, a stimulant or another substance was involved.

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The Maricopa County Health Department confirmed the first heat-related death of the 2026 season in early April.

This is a key reason why Valley cities and the Maricopa Association of Governments put together the Heat Relief Network. Essentially, it's a big map of the Valley with four types of relief locations - cooling centers, hydration stations, collection sites, and respite centers, which allow someone to rest or lie down during operation hours.

The map goes live each year on May 1, with outreach partners who offer water and other services through September 30. MAG said if we didn’t have this network, there would be even more tragedy than we’ve already seen.

Call 211 for assistance

Live operators with 211 Arizona will take calls, in English and Spanish, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to help residents find nearby cooling centers, transportation help, utility support, or emergency A/C repair.

Need help outside of normal operating hours?

A 24/7 Heat Respite and Navigation Center is located at 20 W. Jackson St. in Phoenix, which is highly accessible to people walking, riding bicycles, or using public transportation. The facility will provide water and a safe, cool indoor space for anyone who needs relief from the heat overnight. The site will also provide resources for people experiencing homelessness, including navigation and transportation to help people access a wide range of other City services, like shelter, to help end their homelessness.

There will be additional availability at the Justa Center, located at 1001 W. Jefferson St.

In addition, Cholla Library will stay open until 9 p.m. weekdays and add availability from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays throughout the heat season.

Help wanted

The collection sites are always in need of things like water bottles, cooling rags, sunscreen, socks, umbrellas, and tarps.

You can also become a partner and operate one of these centers.

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