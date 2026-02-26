Phoenix heat deaths drop, 911 calls rise as Phoenix rolls out plan for this summer

PHOENIX — Phoenix recorded 427 heat-related deaths last summer, a roughly 30% decline from 2024, but city leaders say the progress is not a reason to slow down.

The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday to spend about $5.25 million to expand the city’s heat relief efforts, which is roughly $1 million more than last year.

The majority of those who died were middle-aged — between 35 and 64 years old, according to the city. That age group accounted for 58% of deaths. Nearly three-quarters of victims were male, and in 64% of cases, a stimulant or another substance was involved.

City of Phoenix

However, even as deaths declined, the demand on first responders grew.

Heat-related emergency calls jumped 25% last summer, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The city will again provide 24/7 heat respite services at 20 W. Jackson St., along with additional availability at the Justa Center, located at 1001 W. Jefferson St.

In addition, Cholla Library will stay open until 9 p.m. weekdays and add availability from noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays throughout the heat season.

Councilmembers also approved a new contract with UMOM New Day Centers to better support families experiencing homelessness.

City of Phoenix

Data presented to the council also shows that about 89% of indoor heat deaths happened in homes with an air-conditioning unit that was either not turned on or not functioning.

City code requires landlords to provide residents with functioning air conditioning. Residents who are struggling to afford or maintain their air conditioning can contact the city for assistance programs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.