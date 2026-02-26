Family works to save Big Tin Cotton Gin after Queen Creek property is sold for new gas station 

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A piece of history in the town of Queen Creek that was once at risk of being torn down will now be saved, thanks to the family that leases it.

For seven years, the Ballentyne family has leased the Big Tin Cotton Gin on the corner of Ocotillo and Meridian roads, serving as a backdrop for weddings and special events. But the building's history stretches back much further — nearly 70 years — to a time when it helped build the town itself.

"It was an economic engine. It created life here. It sustained life here. With finances, with jobs," James Ballentyne said.

But at the end of the month, the business is shutting down. Ballentyne says the land’s owner has agreed to sell the property for $6 million to QuikTrip, the gas station.

“Extremely sad and very upset, like we need another gas station,” he said.

Ballentyne says he fears money is overpowering history, so he isn’t giving up without a fight. He tells ABC15 that the new owners have agreed to let him take the building with him. Which means soon, he’ll be taking the building apart, bolt by bolt, and reassembling it on a new property in San Tan Valley.

"I'm very hopeful, and it's because God gives me the courage to do this thing,” Ballentyne said. “This is a huge thing, by far the biggest thing I've ever been involved in.”

Ballentyne says the family needs the public’s help in this mission. They are asking for donations as well as helping hands to disassemble the building.

To contribute, you can click here or contact the family here.

ABC15 reached out to Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley about the family’s concerns about history being lost. In a statement, she said:

“It is always a balance to support our Town's history while also upholding private property rights. In this particular case, the landowners chose to sell their property, and while the Cotton Gin has a lot of nostalgia, it is not a designated historical building. The Town has been very active in working with landowners to preserve our history - in 2015, we passed Agritainment zoning to provide flexibility and support agriculture-oriented activities, and we continue to partner with our unique agritainment destinations to promote our agricultural roots, the foundation of our history.”

QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson also sent ABC15 the following statement:

“QuikTrip takes pride in being an engaged member of each community we serve and working collaboratively to develop high-quality stores that align with both local requirements and neighborhood expectations. Over the past several months, we have worked with multiple partners to ensure the historic cotton gin currently located on our Queen Creek property can be preserved and relocated for its continued use on a new site. We look forward to demonstrating how QT’s presence brings quality jobs, efficient service and reliable support to residents across the valley.”