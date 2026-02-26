Real estate mogul Mike Ingram tapped to lead GCU honors college expansion

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University has selected a top Valley real estate developer to bear the name of its expanding honors college.

To be named the Sheila and Mike Ingram Honors College, the honors college will get its own building in the center of GCU's Phoenix campus, and three dormitories will be dedicated to honors college students, GCU President Brian Mueller told Phoenix Business Journal.

Ingram, founder of Scottsdale-based El Dorado Holdings Inc., said he wasn't asked to donate additional funds to the university. Instead, he's been tasked with doubling the size of the honors college enrollment to more than 7,500 honors students to become the biggest honors college in the nation.

