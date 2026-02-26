LIVE: Avondale police recognize multiple people for helping to bring Kehlani Rogers home

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are recognizing a number of people who were involved in locating 2-year-old Kehlani Rogers on Sunday morning.

Rogers was found at a QuikTrip near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix thanks to a store employee and a moving crew who were in the right place at the right time.

The woman accused of kidnapping Rogers, 23-year-old Marina Noreiga, was taken into custody and is facing charges.

Noreiga allegedly took Rogers from her family's home on Friday night.

The pair was spotted on surveillance video in Maricopa on Saturday before the two were eventually located in Phoenix on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Avondale police thanked the community members who jumped in to help make sure the toddler was found.

"We would like to once again take the opportunity to thank our media partners, the community, and state, local, and federal law enforcement partners, who all played an instrumental role in locating Kehlani. We especially thank the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Amber Alert system and the employees of Camelback Moving Inc. for their watchful eye and caring actions that brought Kehlani home."