Arizona State Fair announces 2026 dates and theme

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has announced its annual event dates and theme for 2026!

This year, the fair will run from October 1 to November 1, 2026, operating Thursdays through Sundays.

State Fair officials shared on their official website that this year's theme for the annual event is “A State of Wonder,” as they aim to highlight “the unforgettable wonder that lives in every corner” of the fair and state.

Guests, specific events, and other details about this year's festivities have not yet been released.

Fair officials announced that more information will be revealed as a "secret" on March 19, with Fair Fandom members receiving the early update.

The fair encourages guests to join the free Fair Fandom for early access to ticket deals, insider information on lineups and attractions, new food offerings, and exclusive offers.

