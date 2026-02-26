Arizona foreign investment surges, ranks No. 1 in US

PHOENIX — Arizona exports surged 37% in 2025 to $44.4 billion, partly buoyed by what's often been referred to as the "TSMC effect."

The statistic is one of many that paint an exceedingly rosy picture of Arizona's trade landscape in 2025, according to a Feb. 24 announcement from the Arizona Commerce Authority.

2025 also saw Taiwan overtake Canada as Arizona's second-largest trading partner, with $21.2 billion in total trade. And while Mexico remains Arizona's top trading partner, with $28.6 billion in total trade, Arizona imported $16.7 billion worth of goods from Taiwan in 2025, surpassing Mexico's $14 billion, according to the data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

