DPS investigating crash near I-10 and Jefferson Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning

PHOENIX — A crash involving two vehicles is under investigation along eastbound I-10 near Jefferson Street early Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say two vehicles were involved in the collision, and the extent of injuries reported in the crash is not yet known.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle on its side and another vehicle with extensive damage.

A portion of the freeway is shut down due to the investigation, with traffic being diverted.

