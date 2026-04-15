Arizona secures $7 million settelement with APS over disconnection practices

PHOENIX — Arizona has secured a $7 million settlement with Arizona Public Service (APS) in connection with the electric utility's disconnection practices.
On Wednesday, Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the settlement, which resolves allegations that APS violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.
Under the settlement, APS is forced to pay $2.75 million in monetary relief, provide $1 million in credits to eligible consumers with outstanding balances, and invest $3.1 million in consumer protection improvements, including changing from a date-based policy to a temperature-based policy for account shut-offs.
The attorney general's office started looking into APS over concerns regarding disconnection practices during extreme heat, including an incident involving the death of Katherine Korman, an APS customer whose electric service was remotely disconnected on May 13, 2024, due to nonpayment.
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The attorney general's office says that APS had discontinued its voluntary 95º hold practice, under which it had previously refrained from disconnecting service during extreme heat, just three days before Korman's service was cut off.
Mayes says the cause of Korman’s death was not determined as part of this action. "No Arizonan should be put at risk because they cannot afford their electric bill,” said Mayes. “This settlement ensures that APS will no longer disconnect power based on the date on the calendar alone — if temperatures are dangerous, the power stays on."
Under the proposed consent judgment, APS is required to:
- Pay $2.75 million into the state's Consumer Protection–Consumer Fraud Revolving Fund, plus up to $250,000 in the Attorney General's attorneys' fees.
- Fund $1 million for the Arizona Consumer Assistance and Education Program, with at least $800,000 applied directly as bill credits to eligible customers facing service termination before September 1, 2026.
- Spend $3.4 million on programmatic improvements and consumer outreach.
- Reinstate the voluntary 95-degree hold on residential power disconnections for nonpayment, halting disconnections whenever temperatures are forecast to reach 95°F or above the following day — outside the existing June 1–October 15 moratorium period.
- Maintain the 32-degree cold weather hold on residential disconnections when temperatures are forecast to drop to 32°F or below.
- Improve customer notifications by adding text message alerts for past-due and disconnection notices.
- Enhance the Safety Net Program to function as an emergency notification system, allowing designated third parties to receive critical alerts — including past-due notices, disconnection warnings, and outage notifications — by text or email.
- Send annual letters to customers enrolled in the Saver Choice Plus frozen rate plan comparing their costs against available alternative rate plans.
- Encourage other Arizona utilities — including SRP, Tucson Electric Power, and rural cooperatives — to adopt similar extreme-weather hold practices.