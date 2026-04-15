Arizona secures $7 million settelement with APS over disconnection practices

PHOENIX — Arizona has secured a $7 million settlement with Arizona Public Service (APS) in connection with the electric utility's disconnection practices.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Kris Mayes announced the settlement, which resolves allegations that APS violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

Under the settlement, APS is forced to pay $2.75 million in monetary relief, provide $1 million in credits to eligible consumers with outstanding balances, and invest $3.1 million in consumer protection improvements, including changing from a date-based policy to a temperature-based policy for account shut-offs.

The attorney general's office started looking into APS over concerns regarding disconnection practices during extreme heat, including an incident involving the death of Katherine Korman, an APS customer whose electric service was remotely disconnected on May 13, 2024, due to nonpayment.

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The attorney general's office says that APS had discontinued its voluntary 95º hold practice, under which it had previously refrained from disconnecting service during extreme heat, just three days before Korman's service was cut off.

Mayes says the cause of Korman’s death was not determined as part of this action. "No Arizonan should be put at risk because they cannot afford their electric bill,” said Mayes. “This settlement ensures that APS will no longer disconnect power based on the date on the calendar alone — if temperatures are dangerous, the power stays on."

Under the proposed consent judgment, APS is required to: