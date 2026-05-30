3 crashes reported overnight on interstates, including deadly pedestrian crash near Casa Grande

Three separate crashes were reported overnight, including a deadly crash near Casa Grande, a wrong-way crash on Interstate 17, and a multi-vehicle crash also on Interstate 17.

Casa Grande fatal crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash. Preliminary information indicates the pedestrian may have run out into the roadway before being struck by the semi.

Multiple lanes were blocked at the scene, but roads have since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

Wrong-way crash on I-17

A wrong-way driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Bethany Home Road collided head-on with another vehicle overnight. The crash resulted in serious injuries. DPS confirmed the crash did not turn fatal.

The crash was reported at 12:55 a.m. Troopers have since cleared the scene.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-17 near McDowell Road

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on northbound Interstate 17 near McDowell at 3:45 a.m. Our crew at the scene witnessed one driver being extracted from a vehicle and transported by ambulance. Troopers have since cleared the scene.