Phoenix man allegedly kills pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend in San Diego Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO — A 19-year-old Phoenix man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend early Saturday morning in San Diego's Bay Park neighborhood.

San Diego police say they responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the Bay Park neighborhood just after 1 a.m.

Officers found the 17-year-old victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, the victim was approximately 32 weeks pregnant. Officers immediately began life-saving measures for both the victim and her unborn child. Paramedics transported her to a local hospital, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section. The newborn remains in critical condition. Despite life-saving efforts, the mother died at the hospital.

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Police say the victim and several family members had traveled to San Diego from Phoenix and were staying in a short-term vacation rental in the area. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Trevon Williams, also from Phoenix, had traveled to San Diego separately and met the victim outside the rental, where he shot her.

After the shooting, Williams fled on foot to a nearby canyon. Around 3:00 a.m., officers located him hiding and took him into custody without incident. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered at the time of his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and Williams will be booked into San Diego County Jail on a murder charge.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.