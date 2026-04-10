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Maricopa County health officials confirm first heat-related death of 2026

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PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Health Department confirms the first heat-related death of the 2026 season.

The person is identified as a man, and no additional details, including date, time or location, will be released "to protect patient privacy," according to the department.

Maricopa County Health urges people to prioritize heat safety and know your risk for heat illness, and look out for one another, especially older adults, children, and people with chronic health conditions such as heart disease, kidney disease and diabetes.

The Maricopa County Heat Relief Network launches on May 1, offering hydration stations, cooling centers, and respite centers across the county.

For more information and resources to stay safe in the heat, click here.

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