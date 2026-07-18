Cancelling an EōS Fitness membership became a six-month ordeal for Valley woman

PHOENIX — A Valley woman thought cancelling her EōS Fitness gym membership would be simple. Six months later, she was still fighting to get out of her contract and facing collection calls — so she Let ABC15 Know.

Harlie said she never expected the process to take as long as it did.

"I didn't think it would take me six months to get out of this contract," Harlie said.

She said she followed the company's cancellation policy and was told it would take 30 days to cancel. But soon after, the problems started.

"I started receiving notices about late payments and being sent to collections," Harlie said.

Harlie received notices and calls about a past-due balance even after she had already cancelled. She spoke with a manager in person, who she said assured her the account would be terminated. "Since March, I've been trying to get an answer as to how to exit the membership," Harlie said.

When that didn't happen, Harlie realized she needed help.

"I just thought I can't do this, I need to let somebody else know and let somebody else handle this for me," Harlie said.

That's when she Let ABC15 Know. BBB volunteer Joe R., helped her navigate the process.

"He was like a bloodhound just trying to get everything done," Harlie said.

The experience left her feeling relieved to have support.

"It was such a good feeling to know I'm alone. I just felt heard. I felt respected cause I was not feeling very respected by the gym, it was a really good feeling," Harlie said.

Harlie is not alone. The Let ABC15 Know team also heard from other viewers. In all, the team has received 26 complaints about EōS Fitness in the past year — including overcharges and cancellation problems.

The cancellation process is said by consumers to be so complicated that people are making TikTok videos, YouTube tutorials, and having lengthy Reddit discussions just to figure out how to quit their gym.

"I believe that they need to be more transparent with their customers," Harlie said.

EōS Fitness representatives say their policy is clear. When asked if they would be willing to speak on camera about the process, they declined. Instead, the company provided a full statement:

"EōS Fitness is continually focused on providing an outstanding experience for our members and guests and improving the membership process. This includes ongoing team member training and improved communication to ensure members have clear information at every step. While cancelations are predominantly completed without issue, we take any shortfall seriously and focus on making it right. We provide multiple ways for members to cancel. Members may cancel online at eosfitness.com or by contacting an EōS gym, either in person or by phone, with additional support available via the EōS Fitness mobile app or the FAQs and EōS Spotter AI chatbot on our website. EōS Fitness serves more than two million members across nearly 170 gyms in multiple states, including 43 gyms in Arizona. We remain committed to improving our operations and member experience as we grow. At the time of signup, our team members discuss and show the membership details, outlining the terms, which generally include relevant notice periods, billing timelines and detailed information about how to cancel. This is shared both verbally and via the emailed agreement. Our team members are also available to answer any questions and help our members understand their membership options, so expectations are clear. If our members ever feel unsure about the process, they can also ask the team member they're working with to clarify if needed. If a member believes they've been charged in error, we encourage them to reach out directly to their home gym so that we can review their account and address their concern."

-- EōS Fitness

As for Harlie, the company did make it right.

"I did not have to pay any fees, they removed her name from collections, and I did receive some money back from them as well," Harlie said.

The Federal Trade Commission recently went after another gym business, calling its tactics unlawful because they made it difficult for consumers to cancel memberships. The FTC warned other businesses, saying: "While going to the gym is good for your health (and having a recurring source of revenue may be great for your business's bottom line), making people jump through hoops to cancel services is bad business (and unlawful)."

EōS Fitness requires a 30-day notice to cancel membership. You must submit your request online through their member portal. If you do not see a cancellation option, call 1‑866‑992‑8958 to speak with a Customer Service Representative. New members can submit a cancellation notice within 3 days of signing up.

What to know before signing a gym membership.

If you're thinking about joining a gym, here's what to keep in mind:



Understand the plan. Read the membership terms carefully before you sign. If anything is unclear, ask questions — and make sure you understand the cancellation terms specifically.

Get everything in writing. Do not rely on verbal agreements from a salesperson.

Request a paper copy. You have the right to ask for a printed copy of your contract.

Use a credit card for recurring charges. Avoid using a bank account or debit card. If a billing dispute arises, it is easier to challenge charges through a credit card company.

File a complaint if something goes wrong. Contact the Arizona Attorney General's Office or the Federal Trade Commission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.