Glendale senior thought she was getting a maintenance-free yard. Now weeds are growing through her turf.

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale senior says she was promised a maintenance-free backyard when she hired a local artificial turf company, but weeks after installation, grass and weeds began growing through the turf — and she says the business has gone silent.

Diane says she chose Artificial Grass Masters because her daughter had hired the local company a few years earlier.

"I knew that it was beautiful because my daughter had it and I've wanted it for a long time," Diane said.

She said the company told her the artificial turf would be easy to maintain.

"You wouldn't have to cut it. You wouldn't have to water it," Diane said.

It even says at the top of her invoice: No Water… No Work… Just grass!

But shortly after installation, she says the problems started.

"After it rained, all of a sudden this stuff started coming up," Diane said.

She showed the Let ABC15 Know team the grass and weeds coming through the artificial turf all throughout her yard.

"It looks terrible," Diane said.

When she contacted Artificial Grass Masters, she says the company told her to apply soapy water to the affected areas.

"They told me to put soapy water on it, and it would go away… it didn't go away," Diane explained.

She called again, and she says the company promised to send someone to look at her backyard.

"They said that they were going to send a crew out here, and I waited," Diane said. "They never showed up."

We tried calling Artificial Grass Masters using both phone numbers listed on Diane's invoice. One went directly to a full voicemail box. The other used an automated system that collected information, but no one ever called us back. We also emailed the business, but we received a message that it was undeliverable.

Our team went down to the Peoria address listed for Artificial Grass Masters online and found that a different business, Xperience Entertainment, had been operating there for two years.

"We've had people just walking in and my store signs out there, but they're still coming in looking for Artificial Grass Masters, and they come in, and they're a little confused. And I have to explain to them that they are not here anymore," said Darrell Perez, owner of Xperience Entertainment.

Perez says this happens regularly.

"At least once a week, every few weeks. I mean, I still get mail for them. Packages are coming for them. Google still shows that they're still here. We've tried to report them but haven't had any luck there," Perez added.

We looked up Artificial Grass Masters on the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website, and it shows their license was suspended in December of 2025.

According to Diane’s invoice, she paid the company in January, after the suspension. Because the license wasn’t in good standing at the time of the transaction, Diane would not be eligible for money from the ROC's Recovery Fund.

When hiring a contractor:



Always make sure the contractor is licensed before signing any agreement

If something goes wrong, file a claim with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors

If you meet eligibility requirements, you could receive money from the ROC Recovery Fund

Diane tells us this experience has been especially painful because getting the turf was about more than having a nice-looking backyard. She wanted to protect her husband of more than 60 years.

"I did have a good friend that lost her husband while he was cutting the grass," Diane said. "So, I wouldn't have to worry about him going out there and cutting the grass; we're both a bit up in age."

Diane has filed a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. We will continue trying to reach Artificial Grass Masters for a response.

"I don't feel it was fair what they did," she said.

If you are having an issue with a contractor, you can file a complaint here.

Do you have a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.