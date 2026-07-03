Nat'l Crown Day celebrates Black hair independence and the ongoing fight against discrimination

PHOENIX — July 3 is National Crown Day, also known as Black Hair Independence Day, marking the anniversary of the CROWN Act's first signing in California in 2019.

The CROWN Act — Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair — prohibits race-based hair discrimination in workplaces and schools. Since California first signed it into law on July 3, 2019, 30 states and more than 50 cities have adopted CROWN Act protections.

Arizona does not have a statewide law, but Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order in 2023 protecting state employees and public-school students. Cities like Tempe and Tucson have their own protections, though statewide legislation failed in June 2026.

Rev. Janelle Wood, founder of Black Mothers Forum, was present when Hobbs signed that executive order.

"I felt liberated in that moment. I felt that we had finally been seen and heard," Wood said.

"It was phenomenal to see so many of us of all ages, all shades, all different hair styles sitting in that space coming together, and we were embracing each other in our beauty," Wood said.

Even though the legislation did not become state law this year, Wood remains committed to the effort.

"I promise you we will get this law passed. It's going to be in front of people, they are going to read it, they're going to accept it but we just got some work to do," Wood said.

The push for this legislation is backed by research showing the real-world impact of hair discrimination. It starts as early as age 5. Black women's hair is 2.5 times more likely to be seen as unprofessional, and more than 20% of Black women ages 25-34 have been sent home from work because of their hair.

"We are beautiful. Our hair is beautiful and by God, it's time that people recognize that, and we see ourselves as beautiful with our hair," Wood said.

National Crown Day is a celebration of liberation and the freedom to be ourselves — no matter what our hair looks like.