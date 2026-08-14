Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
25  WX Alerts
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

LET ABC15 KNOW: Get free legal help on your Social Security questions

SOCIAL SEC PHONE BANK
abc15
SOCIAL SEC PHONE BANK
Posted

PHOENIX — Navigating the Social Security system is a challenge for many Americans — and getting approved for disability benefits can take even longer.

That's why the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona to bring free legal help to you and you don't even have to leave your house.

Tune into ABC15 on Wednesday, August 19 for our Social Security phone bank.

Viewers will be able to call in and talk to a legal professional and get your questions answered without having to pay any money.
The phone lines will be open from 5 to 7p.m.

The number to call will be provided on air once the phone bank starts.

Christel Bell sat down with a local attorney who specializes in handling Social Security Disability benefit applications. Watch the full interview in the video player below:

Let ABC15 Know's Christel Bell discusses Social Security Disability benefits

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
1639753112_cdfote.jpg

Scripps News Life

FTC reports social media scams caused more than $90 million in losses in 2025

Kelly Broderick
poster_93891ab89ff64f82812db816d15ba06a.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Let ABC15 Know recovers missing laptop for Valley senior

Christel Bell
poster_18a3cd150d35444aa3f77b23ae50111e.jpg

Let ABC15 Know

Most consumers don't trust dealerships to be honest about pricing

Christel Bell

Report a typo