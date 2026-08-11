Let ABC15 Know team helps Valley senior get laptop back after it was removed from her checked bag while flying

The Let ABC15 Know team helped a Gold Canyon woman get her laptop back after it disappeared from her checked while she was flying to Milwaukee — and the experience is a reminder of what every traveler should know before their next flight.

Judith says she discovered her laptop was gone after arriving at her destination on May 25, 2026.

"I had a computer taken out of my suitcase on May 25th. I was going to Milwaukee. I didn't realize the computer was missing until my son-in-law was going to help me and I couldn't find it," Judith said in a voicemail to the Let ABC15 Know team.

She said a notice from TSA was left inside her bag — but no laptop — and she said she struggled to get answers from anyone about what happened to it afterwards.

"I have tried numerous different numbers. I cannot get in touch with anybody to talk to. We've tried going online and still cannot get any information. I would just like to know where my computer is, if it's here in Phoenix, and if I can come and pick it up. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you very much," Judith explained.

After she contacted the Let ABC15 Know team, we reached out to TSA.

A spokesperson told us: "The laptop was removed due to a problem with the laptop battery. The bag alarmed, and upon a bag search they identified the battery was expanding. We notified Southwest Airlines to come and take the item."

We then contacted Southwest Airlines, and Judith finally got the call — they had her laptop!

"I couldn't believe it. I really thought this was a lost, lost cause, but I was very happy to get it back," Judith said.

Problem solved!

"I really appreciate all you've done for me!" Judith added.

Going forward, Judith says she will keep her laptop in her carry-on when she flies — and it is a good reminder for all travelers.

What to know before you fly

Before your next flight, check the TSA website if you are unsure whether an item is allowed in your checked bag or carry-on.

It’s also a good idea to review the policies of the specific airline you are flying with.

The following items are not allowed in checked luggage:



Lithium-ion powerbanks and batteries

Vapes

Aerosols

Chemical or toxic substances

Do you need help with a consumer problem? Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@abc15.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.