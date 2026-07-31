Let ABC15 Know volunteers help Valley residents resolve delivery, billing, and refund disputes

SUN CITY, AZ — Three Valley residents turned to the Let ABC15 Know team for help with their consumer complaints — and all three walked away with results.

Recliner repaired in Sun City

Virginia in Sun City called Let ABC15 Know after months of trouble with a recliner she purchased.

"We bought a two-seater recliner," Virginia said. "Ever since we bought it, it hasn't been right. We got the extended warranty."

The problems persisted even after the store attempted repairs.

"They stuffed it and replaced the chair, and we're still having problems with our backs," Virginia explained.

Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteer Patrick stepped in and worked directly with the furniture store to get repair technicians sent out. The technicians replaced the stuffing and added new foam to the recliners, resolving the issue.

Shower glass panel finally installed in Phoenix

Dennis in Phoenix emailed the Let ABC15 Know team after waiting months for a glass panel to be delivered and installed on a new shower he ordered from Jacuzzi. The shower had been installed in February, but without the glass panel, he was unable to use it.

Volunteer Larry contacted Jacuzzi, and within days, the glass company came out and installed the panel. Jacuzzi also offered to send Dennis a Home Depot gift card for the inconvenience.

Billing dispute resolved in Chandler

Mario in Chandler contacted Let ABC15 Know over a billing dispute with a local A/C company.

"It was an unfortunate situation," Mario explained.

Mario said he had asked for a standard tune-up before the hot summer months.

"He was here for a couple of hours, and he pointed out what he was going to… what he was doing, which seemed okay," Mario said. "But I didn't realize that there would be a lot of extra charges for what he was — what he was doing."

Mario says he expected to pay around $500, based on what he paid the previous year.

"Last year the pre-summer preparation was 495 dollars, I believe, by my traditional air conditioning company," Mario said.

He says his final bill was far more than he anticipated.

"$1,500," Mario added.

When Mario called the company to discuss the bill, he was told a service manager would follow up — but that call never came.

"I was advised by a neighbor, ‘Why don't you call one of the television organizations that do follow up for situations like this,’ and so I contacted ABC 15," Mario explained.

BBB volunteer Darlene contacted the business, and Mario finally received a call from the service manager.

"Ultimately, we did agree over the phone, and they did issue a refund," Mario added.

Mario said he is grateful for the help he received from the Let ABC15 Know team.

"I appreciate very much Darlene's support and contribution. The time and effort that she put into it was just great," Mario said.

Now Mario is spreading the word to his neighbors!

"Anybody here in our neighborhood who needs help and is frustrated at the fact that they're not getting it, I say 'Well, I know who to call,' and I give them the contact information," Mario added.

If you are tired of getting the runaround from a business, Let ABC15 know! Email consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.