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Let ABC15 Know: Get free estate planning help from the Arizona State Bar

Legal professionals will be available by phone on July 15 to walk you through estate planning questions at no cost, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona.
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Estate planning isn't just about getting your affairs in order — it's also about protecting your loved ones from legal disputes down the road.

Attorney Marc C. Paquette said the first rule of estate planning is simple.

"If it's not in writing, it could cause a problem later on."

Paquette said making sure your wishes are fully documented is critical.

"Whatever your wishes are, make sure it is fully detailed when you talk to your attorney."

But figuring out what type of planning you need — whether a will or a trust — can be confusing. Paquette broke down the key difference.

"When you have a will, you're basically telling the world, 'If anything happens to me, this is what I want done with my stuff.' A trust lets you have a little better control. Anything that's in a trust can avoid probate, whereas the will does not."

Cost can also be a roadblock for many people, which is why ABC15 is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for a free estate planning phone bank. Legal professionals will be available to answer your estate planning questions by phone at no charge.

The phone bank takes place on Wednesday, July 15. Phone lines will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. The phone number to call is 1-855-522-1515. The phone number will not be active until the phone bank starts.

Do you need help with a consumer problem? Let ABC15 know! Email consumer@abc15.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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