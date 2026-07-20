Gilbert police warn of uptick in bank impersonation scams after arrest

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say they’re seeing an increase in sophisticated bank impersonation scams after arresting a Phoenix man in connection with one investigation.

According to court documents, a Gilbert victim reported losing nearly $24,000 after investigators say a scammer posing as a representative from Arizona Financial Credit Union convinced the victim to hand over a debit card to a courier. Police say the card was then used for unauthorized transactions at casinos and ATMs across the Valley.

Gilbert police arrested Tony Ray White Jr., who is accused in the case. Tempe police say the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has also filed charges against White in a separate fraud investigation. Tempe police declined to provide additional details, citing connections to other open investigations.

Gilbert police say the alleged scheme begins with a phone call from someone claiming to be from a bank’s fraud department. Detectives say scammers use information they may already have to gain a victim’s trust before convincing them to hand over a debit or credit card to a courier.

“We are seeing an uptick in these sophisticated bank impersonation scams,” Gilbert Police Officer Calyssa Wilkerson said. “They’re sometimes using legitimate information that they already have to gain your trust. And then they are convincing victims to turn over their debit cards and credit cards to a courier.”

Wilkerson said many of the scams go unreported and urged anyone who believes they may have been targeted to act quickly.

“A legitimate bank is never going to arrange for a courier to come and pick up your credit card,” Wilkerson said. “If you’re on the phone with your bank representative or someone you believe to be a bank representative and they’re requesting this, immediately hang up the phone and contact your banking institution through a trusted phone number.”

Gilbert police are reminding the public never to give a debit or credit card to a courier. If someone claiming to be from a bank asks for a card or a PIN over the phone, detectives say to hang up, contact the bank directly using a trusted phone number, and report the incident to police.