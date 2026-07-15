Gilbert studies nearly two miles of Sonoqui Wash for flood dangers

GILBERT, AZ — The town of Gilbert says it’s studying nearly two miles of Sonoqui Wash after the town says sediment buildup and parts of the channel that are shallow, undefined or blocked can contribute to flooding and erosion during heavy storms.

The town says the study will track how water moves through the wash and help determine what improvements could reduce future flooding and improve safety.

Just south of the study area, resident Michele Sanders says she has seen how quickly conditions can change when the rain starts.

"People don't realize how quick the water comes like a raging river, and then it ends up here, and it's too late. People don't know that their children are in danger when that happens," Sanders said.

Sanders says she has also watched the wash change over the years, saying erosion has created safety concerns in the area.

"It's just a really dangerous situation for anybody," Sanders said.

The town says the study will also account for future stormwater flows identified in a regional drainage study, helping ensure the wash has enough capacity for future conditions.

The findings will help Gilbert identify specific problem areas and guide future decisions about improvements along Sonoqui Wash.

"It's a good thing to help, maybe save a life or two," Sanders concluded.