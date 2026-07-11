Gilbert police conduct proactive e-bike patrols, urge parents to help keep teen riders safe

GILBERT, AZ — E-bikes are becoming more common across Gilbert, and so are concerns about safety.

Gilbert police conducted proactive patrols in the Adora Trails neighborhood on Friday night to address a rise in e-bike activity and educate riders and their parents about what is and isn't legal on the road.

"This is a neighborhood that we have seen an increase in e-bike activity and we want to get out and make sure we are educating our teens, our parents," Gilbert Police Sgt. Jordan Truckenbrod said.

The enforcement detail comes weeks after Gilbert's new e-bike ordinance took effect, giving police new tools to address e-bike violations and, in some cases, hold parents accountable for repeat offenses.

Sgt. Truckenbrod said each stop is handled individually.

"The goal is enforcement and each situation is unique, some stops may result in a ticket, some may result in an education," Truckenbrod said.

During the patrol, officers spoke with at least one parent about their child's e-bike use. Police say that resulted in a warning.

"These bikes, these devices don't just show up one day, they are expensive," Truckenbrod said.

Police say they need the public's help to make the effort effective.

"We obviously don't have eyes everywhere and to be able to get out here and target specific areas, we need the community to partner with us," Truckenbrod said.

Officers are also calling on parents to take an active role in keeping young riders safe.

"We also need the partnership of parents and their cooperation with helping educate teens on what is and isn't safe or legal and what devices are legal to be driven on the roadway," Truckenbrod said.

Ultimately, police say the proactive approach is about preventing tragedies before they happen.

"We would rather be out here now writing a ticket or providing some education than making that phone call to a parent that something horrible has happened," Truckenbrod said.