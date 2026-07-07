WATCH: Gilbert Arts Academy revamps curriculum with robotics, drones and expanded arts education

Gilbert Arts Academy is rolling out a redesigned educational model when students return for the new school year.

The school is introducing a new elementary curriculum, expanding arts instruction and adding hands-on learning with robotics, drones and 3D printing.

School leaders say the world is changing, and they believe the classroom needs to change with it.

They add that the redesigned program will begin with the start of the new school year.

In the player above, watch how Gilbert Arts Academy is revamping its educational model with a new curriculum, expanded arts instruction and hands-on technology learning.