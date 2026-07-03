Gilbert's Veterans Advisory Board works year-round to connect veterans with resources and community

GILBERT, AZ — For Army Staff Sgt. Brent Bretz, some of the strongest bonds he ever built came during his time in the Army.

"The brotherhood is something else, we're all there for the same purpose to accomplish the same mission," Bretz said.

That mission changed in 2004. An improvised explosive device left Bretz with life-changing injuries, including the loss of both legs. He says recovering wasn't something he did alone.

"There were a lot of other veterans there, don't worry about it. Life will kind of be normal again.' That brotherhood really came into play," Bretz said.

It's the kind of connection Gilbert's Veterans Advisory Board hopes more veterans will find. As America prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, board members say supporting veterans means more than honoring their service; it's about helping them stay connected to their community long after they leave the military.

Charles Dine, of the board's Community Engagement Pillar, said the goal is to create spaces where veterans can find one another.

"They want to be around other veterans; that's what we're seeking to provide through our wellness musters and our events," Dine said.

Dine says one of the biggest challenges is making sure veterans know those opportunities exist.

"The saddest part is I believe that a lot of the community doesn't know we're here, we're here to voice your concerns, we're here to address your issues," Dine said.

For Bretz, staying connected has meant finding another way to serve. Today, he works alongside other veterans on projects that support fellow service members and the Gilbert community.

"Their main focus is really how do we get veterans to give back to the community of Gilbert, what can we do to make Gilbert better?" Bretz said.

He says that the mission is worth continuing and that staying connected can be lifesaving.

"I honestly think that's one of the biggest drivers for depression and veteran suicide, giving that to them again, I think is really good for them," Bretz said.

Gilbert leaders say they hope more veterans learn about the board's outreach efforts and community programs, with the goal of ensuring those who served know there's a place to connect long after their military service ends.