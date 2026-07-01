Gilbert plans left-turn signal at Power and Rittenhouse after resident speaks up at town council

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert resident's concerns about a dangerous intersection may soon lead to a new left-turn signal at Power and Rittenhouse roads.

Charles Montenegro says he has watched drivers wait through multiple light cycles trying to turn left at the intersection for more than a decade. With school starting soon, he decided to bring the issue to last week’s Gilbert Town Council meeting.

"Imagine the stress levels of a parent trying to take their kid to school or go to work, and without a left turn signal," Montenegro said.

Montenegro addressed the council, asking leaders to consider adding a left-turn signal. He noted that most people wait two or three cycles to turn left on Power Road.

"I think it's incumbent on residents to go to the council and bring up issues that are safe for the community," Montenegro said.

Vice Mayor Chuck Bongiovanni accepted an invitation to meet Montenegro at the intersection, where the two watched traffic move through together. After seeing the problem firsthand, Bongiovanni contacted town staff.

"The resident has an issue. They come to us civilly. They discuss it. They tell us what they think the solutions are, and we work with them," Bongiovanni said.

According to Vice Mayor Bongiovanni, town staff have since agreed to install a left-turn signal at the intersection. Bongiovanni says staff is working to have it in place before the start of the new school year.

For Montenegro, the outcome is proof that residents can make a difference.

"I think you have a right to speak up at the town council and calmly present your issue," Montenegro said.

Bongiovanni said the effort reflects something bigger than a traffic fix.

"This isn't about traffic safety. This is about residents and government working together the right way," Bongiovanni said.

For more information on how signals are installed in Gilbert, click here.