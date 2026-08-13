Waymo announces new East Valley coverage for autonomous vehicle passengers

Waymo announced Thursday that it is expanding its service in the Valley, bringing the company's total autonomous ride-hailing service area in the Valley to more than 350 square miles.

Several East Valley neighborhoods, including Gilbert, Chandler and San Tan Ranch, are now included in Waymo's coverage area. The updates mean there will be 55 square miles of new service area.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will "soon" be added to the coverage area, which will give the Phoenix area "the city with the most airport access to Waymo in the world," a press release reads. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Scottsdale Airpark are already covered for Waymo riders.

See the full Waymo service area in the Phoenix metro below: