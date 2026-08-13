WATCH: Inside Chandler PD's behavioral health crisis training

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department has responded to more than 1,300 behavioral health calls in 2026 so far.

At their Public Safety Training Center, the Behavioral Health Unit's supervisor walked us through just one of the many crisis-intervention training scenarios that officers go through.

The training teaches officers how to de-escalate, recognize mental health concerns, and connect people in crisis with the right resources.

Watch the video in the player above for an inside look at how Chandler police officers learn techniques to respond to these calls.