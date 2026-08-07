Nokia snags NXP's Chandler chip fabs as it ramps up U.S. optical manufacturing

CHANDLER, AZ — NXP Semiconductor Inc.'s manufacturing campus in Chandler is changing hands just months after the company said it would shutter its radio frequency gallium nitride fab on the site by 2027.

Nokia has entered a definitive agreement to acquire NXP’s manufacturing site at 1300 N. Alma School Road, the telecommunications and electronics giant revealed in a July 23 earnings call and regulatory filing.

Finland-based Nokia plans to initially lease manufacturing capacity in a portion of one of the fabs on NXP's Chandler campus starting in early 2027 and will convert the site to indium phosphide semiconductor production for optical components. Nokia will then acquire the full site — which includes a total of two chip component fabs — with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of 2029, according to the company.

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