Walmart buys 38 acres along growing West Valley distribution corridor

BUCKEYE, AZ — Walmart scooped up a roughly 38-acre site in Buckeye for $11,818,700 in a deal that closed July 30, according to real estate database Vizzda, as industrial-focused real estate deals continue their momentum across the Valley.

The site is located at the northeast corner of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue – a part of the city where several new industrial projects geared toward warehousing and distribution users are planned or underway.

The seller, Scottsdale-based Cardinal Capital Co. LLC, worked to rezone the property as a planned area development for a future light industrial park called AZ85, according to planning documents submitted to the city of Buckeye.

The total AZ85 project size is 144 acres and includes other parcels adjacent to the one Walmart just acquired.

Conceptual site plans show several different options for building configurations and sizes across the industrial park site, which will target manufacturing, e-commerce and warehousing users, according to planning documents.

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