Chandler ends use of Flock license plate readers

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler is ending its use of Flock automated license plate readers after an audit found unexplained activity involving the system, according to the city.

The city said it will discontinue its use of 40 fixed-camera license plate readers provided by Flock Group and will not renew its service agreement with the company at this time.

Chandler said the audit identified an anomaly in how the system was used that could not be explained through standard police activity.

The city is investigating whether the system was used inappropriately and whether any discipline is necessary.

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Chandler said its initial review found no evidence that a resident or member of the public had their privacy compromised.

The city plans to strengthen its policies before considering whether to use automated license plate readers again.

The 40 cameras and their poles belong to Flock and will be removed by the company.

Chandler first began using Flock's license plate readers as part of a pilot program in March 2024, with 14 cameras. The program expanded to 40 cameras in May 2025.