Man charged with murder in the 2023 disappearance of a Scottsdale woman

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A suspect has been charged with murder in the disappearance of a Scottsdale woman.

On Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced that 41-year-old Joseph Ryan Vigil was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree murder.

Vigil's charges are in connection with the disappearance of Erin Weber, who was first reported as missing in January 2023. She was last seen at a residence near 64th Street and Osborn Road.

Scottsdale PD

Weber's family contacted authorities in January 2023 after they were unable to contact her. Despite extensive investigative efforts spanning more than three years, Weber has not been located.

After serving multiple search warrants, processing forensic evidence, conducting numerous interviews, and utilizing other investigative tools, detectives were able to submit evidence to MCAO, which resulted in the first-degree murder charge against Vigil.

Vigil made his initial appearance in court and remains in custody.

No further details have been provided, including the relationship between Vigil and Weber.

In a statement, the Weber family shared, “Erin was our sister, aunt, cousin, and a loyal friend, and she was deeply loved. Together, we grieve her loss. We choose to remember not how she left us, but rather all that she was, and everything she still might have been. We ask the press and public for privacy to mourn her. We have no further comment at this time.”