PHOTOS: 100 people most recently reported missing from Arizona

Andrew Ashkii Brackney - Age 29 - Last seen Dec. 26, 2022 - Missing from Cove, AZ - Andrew was last seen in Mitten Rock, New Mexico on Monday, 12/26/2022. He wanted to see the old sheep camp and wanted to be dropped off at the turn-off to the old sheep camp off of Navajo Route 334, Cove, Arizona. He has not been seen or heard from since. Andrew was last seen wearing a beige jacket, black shirt, black pants, red hat and tan boots. NamUs

Elliott B Buckley - Age 43 - Last seen Nov. 17, 2022 - Missing from Peoria, AZ - On approximately 11/17/2022, Elliott left his mother's residence and was never seen again. He has numerous tattoos on his neck, chest, wrist, hand, rib cage and leg. NamUs

Glenn Barfield Jr. - Age 31 - Last seen Dec. 19, 2022 - Missing from Scottsdale, AZ - Glenn is known to frequent the 92nd St. and E McKellips area and was last spoken to on 12/19/2022 by family. NamUs

Erin Arman Weber - Age 45 - Last seen Jan. 20, 2023 - Missing from Scottsdale, AZ - Erin Weber was last seen at her Scottsdale apartment on 01/20/23. She was reported missing by family on 01/30/23. There are suspicious circumstances involved with the disappearance. She has an anchor tattoo on the back of her neck and frequently changes her hair appearance. NamUs

Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson - Age 44 - Last seen Nov. 1, 2022 - Missing from Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ - Cristal was last seen leaving her residence on 11/01/2022 and has not been seen or heard from since. Last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and carrying a black and white checkerboard backpack purse. She has tattoos on her lower back and left shoulder. NamUs

Inez Salazar Thompson - Age 16 - Last seen Jan. 25, 2023 - Missing from Youngtown, AZ - Inez's foster parents went to wake him up for school at 0700 hours on 01/25/2023 and Inez had left the residence. Inez did not take any personal items. NamUs

Jarrett Brooks - Age 16 - Last seen July 4, 2023 - Missing from Joseph City, AZ - Officials say he left his home the morning of July 4, 2023. There were reports of sightings in Winslow and a local ranch, but he has not been located. Last seen wearing a black shirt with "America", blue jeans, cowboy boots, and ball cap. NamUs

Jade Maria Castro - Age 24 - Last seen April 2, 2023 - Missing from Page, AZ - Jade was last seen on Sunday, April 3, 2023 in Page. Jade has been known to disappear before for a few days, but has never gone this long and not without any contact with family. She was last seen wearing printed leggings and a tank top. NamUs

Jorge Zavala Jr. - Age 41 - Last seen March 21, 2023 - Missing from Holbrook, AZ - Jorge was last seen in Holbrook, Arizona. He was headed to Amarillo, Texas on a bus and exited the wrong stop. Jorge has not been heard from since. NamUs

Noah Lyn-Williams - Age 18 - Last seen Feb. 18, 2023 - Missing from Scottsdale, AZ - Noah was staying with a friend and friend's mother in Sedona, Arizona. He felt as though he was a burden and asked to be given a ride to Scottsdale, Arizona. Noah was dropped off at a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 10652 N. 89th Place in Scottsdale (Loop 101 and Shea Blvd.). Noah walked away westbound on Shea Blvd. after having a meal and has not been seen or heard from by family since. NamUs

Joann Dudek - Age 64 - Last seen Nov. 13, 2022 - Missing from Anthem, AZ - On 11/13/2022 after about 2000 hours, Joann went missing from her home located in Anthem, AZ. Joann was last seen by her husband, believed to be in bed asleep, in her separate bedroom. On the morning of 11/14/2022, Joann was discovered missing from her home by her husband. There is concern for Joann’s safety from her family, as she left her cell phone and vehicle at the home. It is believed Joann left the home with a new phone with information unknown. Joann has not had contact with family since 11/13/2022, it is reported this is not normal behavior for Joann. NamUs

Samantha Milliken - Age 28 - Last seen April 1, 2023 - Missing from Mesa, AZ - Family members have not seen or heard from Samantha since April 2023. On 07/13/2023, Samantha made a concerning post on social media regarding her health. Family reached out and have not been able to get a response back from Samantha. Last known address and numbers for Samantha had yielded negative results for Samantha. She is known to change her hair color and style frequently. NamUs

Patrick Somers Farley - Age 29 - Last seen May 28, 2023 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - Officials say he was last seen on May 28, 2023, and had been in Phoenix since October 2022. NamUs

Roberto Castillo Vega - Age 55 - Last seen March 12, 2023 - Missing from Goodyear, AZ - Roberto Castillo Vega and his wife were in Mexico on March 10th and 11th, 2023. Roberto returned home by himself on March 12th and his wife took a bus home. Upon returning to their residence on the 12th, she saw Roberto in bed asleep. When she woke up the next day, she noticed he was gone as well as his semi-truck. Roberto's wife reported him as missing after receiving a letter in the mail stating the semi-truck had been towed in Tucson, AZ. The truck was recovered as abandoned by the Pima County Sheriff's Office on March 13. Roberto has not been seen or heard from since. NamUs

Adrian Ramirez - Age 15 - Last seen Sept. 6, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - Adrian was upset about house rules and left the house. NamUs

Axel Philippe Xavier - age 20 - Last seen May 27, 2022 - Missing from Oak Creek, AZ - Axel was last seen hiking on A.B. Young Trail in Oak Creek, Arizona on 05/27/2022. NamUs

Calvert Baker - age 40 - Last seen July 18, 2022 - Missing from Pinon, AZ - Calvert was last seen in Pinon, Arizona on 07/18/2022. He wears glasses and has a piercing on his bottom left lip. NamUs

Ismael Andres Gonzalez - age 43 - Last seen Sept. 5, 2022 - Missing from Tucson, AZ - Last seen at the residence of his girlfriend's family in Southwest Tucson, Arizona. There was an alleged argument between Ismael and his girlfriend regarding a personal matter. Additionally, it is alleged that Ismael left the residence on foot but later returned and was hiding in the shed. Ismael has not been seen since. NamUs

Amberlynn Elizabeth Valverde - age 24 - Last seen Aug. 4, 2022 - Missing from Tucson, AZ - Amberlynn was last known to be living a transient lifestyle in the Tucson area. she has not been seen or heard from by family since 08/04/2022. NamUs

Devin Varga - age 43 - Last seen March 26, 2022 -Missing from Phoenix - Family lost contact/communication with Devin on 3/26/2022 causing concern for welfare. Family advised that it is not unusual to lose contact for a week or two, but not this extended period of time. Family has not seen or heard from him since. He hs multiple tattoos. NamUs

Jeffery Gordon Stambaugh - Age 63 - Last seen Oct. 1, 2022 - Missing from Granite, AZ - Jeffery Stambaugh was last seen at the Granite Basin Campground in Granite, Arizona in October 2022. Nearby campers indicated Jeffery had not been at his site for several days which launched a large search of the area. Jeffery never returned to his tent, where several of his personal belongings remained. NamUs

Kaitlyn Quiroz Gillette - age 13 - Last seen April 4, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix - Kaitlyn was last seen at her assigned home in Phoenix, Arizona on 04/04/2022. It is believed she is with her biological mother. NamUs

Keisha Lene Kootswatewa - age 32 - Last seen March 22, 2022 - Missing from Tees Toh, AZ - Keisha was last seen in Tees Toh, Arizona with her boyfriend on 3/22/22. She has had no contact with family or friends since she went missing. She has multiple tattoos. NamUs

Kennedy Diamond - age 16 - Last seen July 6, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - Kennedy was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 07/06/2022. It is possible she is in the Mesa area. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black sweat pants with maroon basketball shorts underneath. NamUs

Lance Dee Dennis - age 54 - Last seen Jan. 24, 2022 - Missing from Beshbito, AZ - Lance was last seen by a close family friend on January 24, 2022, evening hours. The same person went to Lance's house to check on him on January 25, 2022 and he was not home. NamUs

Maylena Paya - age 16 - Last seen Aug. 25, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix - Maylena ran away from group home in Phoenix, Arizona on 08/25/2022. NamUs

Michelle Rose Bernstein-Schultz - age 36 - Last seen June 29, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - On 06/29/2022, Michelle was last seen in the area of N 40th St and E Greenway Rd. There is no evidence of foul play. She is an avid hiker and is believed to be wearing gray hiking sandals with green highlights and a blue backpack. Her bedazzled cup with bumblebees on it is also missing. She has multiple tattoos. NamUs

Pablo Rudy Anay-Caba - Age 14 - Last seen Sept. 29, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix - On 09/29/2022, Pablo (Guatemalan Refugee) left his sponsor's residence in the area of North 7th Street and East Dunlap Avenue and has not been seen or heard from since. No one has been able to contact any family in Guatemala to confirm his welfare. NamUs

Rebecca Curran - age 29 - Last seen Feb. 26, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - Rebecca was released from custody and her location is currently unknown. Family has reported her missing and are concerned. She has never gone this long without reaching out to family. NamUs

Ryan Tom - age 32 - Last seen June 11, 2022 - Missing from Red Mesa, AZ - Ryan Tom was last seen in the area of Red Mesa Chapter House on 06/11/2022. He has a ‘Korn’ tattoo on his left wrist. NamUs

Samantha Ann Atnip - age 24 - Last seen Jan 25, 2022 - Missing from Quartzsite, AZ - Samantha and her family left Colorado to go camping in Quartzsite, Arizona. On 01/25/2022, Samantha refused to return to her family's campsite and said she was going to be camping in the desert instead. Since this time, Samantha's cell phone has not been turned on and she has not been seen or heard from since. NamUs

Terry Wayne Holmes - age 72 - Last seen April 11, 2022 - Missing from Prescott, AZ - Terry Holmes was last seen on April 11, 2022. He appeared to walk away from his residence without his phone, wallet, wedding ring, and required medication. His current whereabout are unknown. NamUs

Shannon Tara Lewis - age 40 - Last seen Aug. 9, 2022 - Missing from Scottsdale - Shannon left Scottsdale, Arizona on 08/09/2022 heading to Indio, California. NamUs

Samantha Jean Schneider - age 41 - Last seen May 5, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix - On 5/5/22 Samantha Schneider was last known to be in the Phoenix area, living out of her vehicle. Her family is concerned for her welfare. She was last known to have a 2018 Nissan Rogue with Arizona license plate CTS7557. NamUs

Tony Ulyesse-Hillian - age 37 - Last seen Sept. 1, 2022 - Missing from Laveen, AZ - Tony was last seen walking away from his residence in Laveen, Arizona, on September 1, 2022, at 7:00 AM. His girlfriend believed he was going to find his way back to Mesa. He has not been seen or heard from since. He has tattoos below his eye and on his cheek. NamUs

Veronica Rodriguez Mondragon - age 28 - Last seen June 22, 2022 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - On June 22, 2022, Veronica Rodriguez Mondragon was last known to be in Phoenix, Arizona. She has tattoos of names on her ankle and arm. NamUs

Yolan Renee Miller - age 38 - Last seen June 19, 2022 - Missing from Sedona, AZ - On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Yolan Miller was last seen at about 4 pm after telling a friend that she was going to Jerome, Arizona for a meeting. Miller’s roommate saw her leaving in a hurry from their Sedona residence, wearing a bright teal shirt (possibly with flowers), grey shorts, grey tennis shoes (possibly Nike), gold hairband with white pearls, and black sunglasses. Miller left in her dark grey Ford Escape, which was found abandoned near the Honanki Heritage Site on Forest Service Road 525 on June 24, 2022. Miller has since missed work and a scheduled doctor’s appointment. She has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home. NamUs

Andrew Michael Yonikus - age 43 - Last seen Oct. 1, 2021 - Missing from Phoenix - Family has not had contact with Andrew since August 2021. They are concerned for his welfare. NamUs

Johnnie Roy Huff - age 71 - Last seen Jan. 10, 2022 - Missing from Green Valley, AZ - Mr. Huff was last seen at his home in the evening of January 10, 2022 by his wife. When his wife awoke in the morning he was gone. He has not been seen since. NamUs

Claudia Lisette Moreno - age 39 - Last seen Nov. 10, 2021 - Missing from Tempe, AZ - Claudia was last seen at her apartment after receiving bad news during a court hearing regarding a custody dispute. Claudia was upset and left her residence with only her cell phone and cash. There has been no phone activity since her disappearance. NamUs

Candace C Manuelito - age 31 - Last seen Sept. 17, 2021 - Missing from Holbrook, AZ - On Friday, September 17, 2021 Candace left St. Michael's with a friend to go to Phoenix. When they got close to Holbrook, Candace told her she wanted to go to a treatment center nearby for help. Her friend said when they got to Holbrook, she stopped at Wells Fargo Bank to get money out and while inside, Candace got out of the car and walked away. She said they drove down the main street and saw Candace walking near the light and Gillespie Park. Her friend said she honked and called out to her but she kept walking away and has not been seen or heard from since. Candace is carrying a bag with her that is dark on the sides and yellow on the ends. She was wearing a black and white striped shirt, tan pants, Vans shoes, and a purple and gray jacket. NamUs

Matthew Earl Etsitty - age 51 - Last seen Dec. 25, 2021 - Missing from Chinle, AZ - Matthew has not been seen and he has not contacted family members since December 25, 2021. He was last seen getting into a tan or silver Tahoe with chrome rims and a dented back bumped. NamUs

Marisol Esperanza Elias - age 17 - Last seen Oct. 4, 2021 - Missing from Phoenix, AZ - Marisol was last seen at her group home in the area of West Happy Valley Road and West 23rd Avenue NamUs

Lemau L Misailegalu - age 64 - Last seen Oct. 27, 2021 - Missing from Kingman, AZ - Lemau is a disabled veteran with known medical conditions who never returned to his government-assisted veteran housing. He was last seen by a neighbor walking around the neighborhood, as he normally did, at approximately 1000 hours on 10/27/2021. NamUs

Michael Salvatore Mariani - Missing from Cave Creek - Age: 60 - Last seen Aug. 19, 2021 - On 08/19/2021, Michael Mariani's vehicle was located abandoned in the area of Forest Road 41 & 37, within the Tonto National Forest, Maricopa County. His vehicle was found stuck in a wash with a note saying he was injured and needed help. The note indicated he started walking "west" towards the I-17 but he has yet to be located. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Amber Rae Johnston - Missing from Bullhead City - Age: 36 - Last seen Aug. 17, 2021 - Amber was last heard from by family in Bullhead City, Arizona in August of 2021. She may be in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina or Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Roger Charley Sr. - Missing from Chilchinbito - Age: 61 - Last seen Aug. 16, 2021 - On the morning of August 16, 2021, Roger Charley Sr. was last seen walking southward away from the house near a dirt bus route. Mr. Charley Sr. was well known to hitch hike between two communities on the Navajo Nation. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Danielle J Sullivan - Missing from Anthem - Age: 31 - Last seen July 30, 2021 - Danielle was last seen in Anthem, Arizona on 07/30/2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Werner Ronaldo Fajardo-Ardon - Missing from Lukeville - Age: 28 - Last seen July 26, 2021 - Werner stated on 7/26/2021 he was going to cross the Mexican/US border through Sonoyta, Mexico with several other people. He told his family it would take approximately 8 days ending near Gila Bend, AZ. Family stated others in his party advised Werner got sick and was left behind. He has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Allen Ray Shindle - Missing from Bullhead City - Age: 70 - Last seen July 24, 2021 - Allen recently moved to Bullhead City and was last heard from via telephone on 07/23/2021. He has not returned to his known residence. Shindle's Harley Davidson motorcycle was later recovered on 10/06/21 outside Laughlin, Nevada. Search and rescue was unable to locate Allen in the vicinity of his motorcycle. He may be in need of medical attention. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Mohave County Sheriff's Office

Daniel Robinson - Missing from Buckeye - Age: 24 - Last seen June 23, 2021 - Daniel is a 24 year old black male who was last seen on 6/23/21 at approximately 0915. Daniel was last seen leaving a job site in the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye. Daniel's vehicle was later located approximately four miles southwest of the job site Robinson was last seen at. Daniel has not been seen or heard from since leaving the job site. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Boris De La Ossa - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 78 - Last seen June 21, 2021 - On 06/21/2021, Boris was last seen in the area of N 12th St and E Maryland Ave. He has not had contact with any neighbors or friends since then. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Luis Gerrardo Bazoco Jimenez - Missing from Mesa - Age: 25 - Last seen June 20, 2021 - On 6/20/2021, Luis left his residence in the morning to go to Canyon Lake over the weekend with some friends. Later that night, Luis went to a night club called "Bahia De Kino" with some friends. His girlfriend later tried to contact Luis with negative results and contacted Luis's work and they told her Luis called in on Monday and hadn't seen him since. Luis's friends and family have not seen or heard from him and are very concerned for his welfare. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Ethan Benjamin Ristow - age 37 - Last seen Aug. 21, 2021 - Missing from Scottsdale, AZ - On Saturday, August 21, 2021 around 2000 hours, Ethan Ristow was last reported seen in the desert area near East Shea Blvd. and Beeline Highway (State Route 87) near the border of Fountain Hills and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and has not been seen since. Ethan's vehicle was located abandoned in the area. NamUs

Mikoyan Von Dyke - age 57 - Last seen July 8, 2021 - Missing from Phoenix - Mikoyan left his residence in the area of North Black Canyon Freeway and West Glenrosa Avenue failing to return. His Neighbor reported not seeing him raising concern for welfare. NamUs

James Daniels - age 42 - Last seen Aug. 21, 2021 - Missing from Wickenburg, AZ - James Daniels was last seen around 08/21/2021, when he was helping a friend move from Nevada to Mississippi. They were driving separate vehicles through Arizona, when one got a flat between Kingman and Wickenburg. Daniels stayed behind with a trailer, box truck and his small dog, Penny, while his friend drove to fix the tire. He has not been heard from since. He was last seen near Mile Marker 164 north of Wickenburg, Arizona. NamUs

Kafele Jahi Walters - age 27 - Last seen Sept. 15, 2021 - Missing from Phoenix - On 15 September 2021 as family were attempting to make contact/check welfare with Kafele, he fled the area on foot failing to return. Family has not had contact with him since and are concerned for his welfare. NamUs

Kristine Josephine Gonzalez - age 28 - Last seen Aug. 26, 2021 - Missing from Phoenix - On 8/26/21 Kristine Gonzalez last spoke to her family. She was last known to be in the Phoenix, Arizona area. Her family is concerned for her welfare. NamUs

Ella Mae Begay - Missing from Sweetwater - Age: 62 - Last seen June 15, 2021 - Ella Begay was last seen by family on June 15, 2021 in Sweetwater, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Reuben Peraza Benavidez - Missing from Tucson - Age: 85 - Last seen June 13, 2021 - Reuben left his residence on foot in the area of Valencia and I-19 sometime late in the evening on 06/13/2021 or early in the morning on 06/14/2021. Reuben was known to take long walks in the area (8 plus miles at a time) and may have been trying to make his way to Bisbee AZ. He has been known to walk in the desert area near his home that borders the Tohono O'odham Nation, San Xavier Indian Reservation. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Joseph Samuel Bullis - Missing from Peridot - Age: 37 - Last seen June 10, 2021 - Last seen in the Bashas parking lot. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Tony Story Hull - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 42 - Last seen May 5, 2021 - On 5/5/21 Tony Hull was last known to be in Phoenix, Arizona. His vehicle was found abandoned on a forest road in Yavapai County on 5/12/21. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Norman George Lee - Missing from Window Rock - Age: 59 - Last seen April 29, 2021 - Norman left home and later texted his sister on April 29, 2021. He has not been heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Antonio Flores-Perez - Missing from Maricopa - Age: 47 - Last seen April 2, 2021 - On 04/02/21 Pinal County Sheriffs Deputies responded to the home of Antonio Flores-Perez in Maricopa, Arizona, in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival to the residence PCSO Deputies located Antonio's wife deceased inside the residence. Antonio Flores-Perez last had contact with his wife's daughters via telephone on 04/01/21. A vehicle (F-150) was also found missing from the scene. On 04/16/21, the vehicle was located in a remote desert area in western Pinal County, Arizona. Antonio has been missing since the onset of this investigation. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Eli Bugler - Missing from Sedona - Age: 26 - Last seen March 12, 2021 - On 3/12/21, Eli was dropped off in the area of Soldier's Pass in Sedona, Arizona so he could go to a cave and experience a "Vision Quest". After being dropped off, Eli has not been heard from by any family or friends. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Brandon William Parish - Missing from Meadview - Age: 19 - Last seen Feb 3, 2021 - Brandon was last seen walking away from family members after an altercation took place, and after Brandon shot at a vehicle occupied by the mentioned family members. Brandon has not been heard from or seen since the incident. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Philbert Leo Shorty - Missing from Fort Defiance - Age: 44 - Last seen Jan 28, 2021 - Philbert left from his aunt residence in Fort Defiance, Arizona on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at about 4-5:00 p.m. He told his aunt he was headed to Navajo and then possibly to Tsaile, Arizona. Philbert's vehicle was found abandoned in Tsaile, Arizona on Sunday, January 31, 2021. He has not been seen or contacted family since then. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Randles Lunsford - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 35 - Last seen Jan 27, 2021 - Randles Lunsford never returned home on 1/27/21. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Jose Domingo Alvarado Jr. - Missing from Williams - Age: 59 - Last seen Jan. 22, 2021 - Jose Alvarado Jr. left his residence in Yuba City, CA. on 1/21/21 and was later contacted in his vehicle (white 2016 Kia Forte, CA Tag#7YEH979) by the Department of Public Safety in Arizona on 1/22/21 during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near outpost 168, traveling east towards Flagstaff, AZ. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Brian Jay Gall - Missing from Flagstaff - Age: 40 - Last seen: Jan. 2, 2021 - Brian Gall's vehicle was discovered in the forest near Forest Service Road #300 (Rim Road) and the Arizona Trail, AZ on January 20, 2021. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Marriah Lenae Hardy - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 14 - Last seen Nov. 2, 2020 - On 11/2/20 Marriah Lenae Hardy was last seen in the area of North 67th Avenue and West Palm Lane in Phoenix, Arizona. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Aziz Garba Akame - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 64 - Last seen Sept. 25, 2020 - At the end of September, 2020, Aziz Akame walked away from his residence in south central Phoenix. He has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

MCSO

Richard Allen Chiago - Missing from Tempe - Age: 47 - Last seen July 24, 2020 - On 7/24/20 at approximately 0830 hours, Richard left his group home on foot with no phone, wallet or money. Richard has knowledge of the bus system in the City of Tempe. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Alexander Eskee - Missing from Dennehotso - Age: 37 - Last seen June 5, 2020 - Alexander left his residence in a white Dodge truck and has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Rick Allen Lewis - Missing from Sun City West - Age: 63 - Last seen June 3, 2020 - Rick had been residing with his mother in Sun City West, AZ for approximately 18 months. He left on his bicycle on the morning of 6/3/2020 and his mother has not had contact with him since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Monica Zuniga Sandoval - Missing from Mesa - Age: 30 - Last seen May 30, 2020 - Monica Zuniga Sandoval has not been in contact with family since May 2020. The last time family had spoken with her, Monica sounded confused and was not making a lot of sense. She may be under mental distress and her family is concerned for her welfare. Monica is known to wear prescription glasses and has braces. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Darwin Xavier Inestroza Martinez - Missing from southern Arizona - Age: 27 - Last seen May 4, 2020 - On 5/4/20 Darwin Xavier Inestroza Martinez was last known to be in the southern Arizona desert. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Kathlina Cristina Rios - Missing from Gila Bend - Age: 35 - Last seen April 12, 2020 - Kathlina Rios was last seen on 04/12/2020 and may be in the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. She has not been in contact with her mother or friends since she left. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Joseph Ray Hunt - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 33 - Last seen March 19, 2020 - Joseph was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 03/19/2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Sandee Suzanne Hines - Missing from Mesa - Age: 45 - On 03/01/20, Sandee was last seen by a neighbor, she has not been seen or heard from since. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Dominique Mays - Missing from Phoenix - Age: 24 - Last seen March 1, 2020 - Dominique left New York City for Phoenix, Arizona and has not been in contact with family since 03/01/2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Nicholas Samson Rice - Missing from Black Canyon City - Age: 47 - Last seen Feb. 16, 2020 - On 02/16/2020 Nicholas Rice crashed his vehicle northbound on I-17 about one mile north of Sunset Point Rest Stop. Nicholas and his front seat passenger fled the scene of the crash to the east entering a large open field. The two continued east where they stopped at the edge of a large canyon near a mine. The passenger of the vehicle said Nicholas had injured his ankle during the crash and could no longer continue. The passenger walked into the canyon and negotiated his way to Sunset Point rest stop where a passerby gave him a ride home. Nicholas is believed to have remained near the canyon, although is exact location is unknown. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Charles Ray Navasie - Missing from Keams Canyon - Age: 54 - Last seen Feb. 4, 2020 - Charles Navasie was last seen by relatives on the Hopi reservation near the area of his residence on 02/04/2020. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Celia Lene Englund - Missing from Peoria - Age: 59 - Last seen Dec. 2, 2019 - Celia Englund was last known to be in Peoria, Arizona. She has been out of contact with family for the last few years which is unusual. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Keith Leslie Stroup - Missing from Yuma - Age: 60 - Last seen Oct. 28, 2019 - Keith was attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico on 10/28/2019 and told a friend he would meet him later that night. He had crossed into Mexico the night before and had car trouble. Keith had 2 large tan pitbulls with him at the time. Photos/info from NAMUS database. NAMUS

Cynthia Acevedo - age 39 - Last seen Aug. 15, 2019 - Missing from Laveen, AZ - On August 15th, 2019, Cynthia Acevedo was last seen on Vatho Street, Laveen, Arizona. Her family stated this is very out of the ordinary for Cynthia. She has not been seen or heard from since this date. NamUs

Peter Spean Ashley - age 69 - Last seen Jan. 16, 2021 - Missing from Querino, AZ - Peter Ashley was last seen at his house in Querino, Arizona on January 16, 2021 by his brother. It is unknown when Peter Ashley left his house and unknown if he left on foot or by vehicle. Family stated Peter usually walks or hitchhike to get to places. NamUs

Milton Javier Aguilera Gomez - age 31 - Last seen July 30, 2019 - Missing from Arizona - Milton was crossing the border from Mexico into the United States via the Sonoran desert on 07/30/2019. He has not been seen or heard from since. NamUs

Luzeia Larea Mae Mathis - age 18 - last seen Aug. 20, 2019 - Missing from Phoenix - On 8/20/19 Luzeia Mathis was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona. If anyone has information on Luzeia's disappearance, please contact the Phoenix Police Department. NamUs

Salvador Bat-Ramirez - age 17 - Last seen July 31, 2019 - Missing from Phoenix - Salvador was last seen in Phoenix, Arizona on 07/30/2019. NamUs

Dugan T. Polacca - age 46 - Last seen April 19, 2020 - Missing from San Carlos, AZ - Dugan went missing from San Carlos, Arizona on 04/19/2020. NamUs

Jarrett Duane - age 50 - Last seen June 4, 2020 - Missing from Bylas, AZ - Jarrett was last seen leaving his residence on 06/04/2020 and has not been seen or heard from since. He has a tattoo of first name "Duane" on his lower left forearm. NamUs

Jessie Conger - age 37 - Last seen Aug. 14, 2019 - Missing from Scottsdale, AZ - Jesse Conger left a residence in Scottsdale that he had been staying at for approximately two weeks. Mr. Conger left with his known 2015 silver Toyota Camry 4DSD bearing Nevada License Plate 696G03, possibly a handgun, and keys to the residence. NamUs

Alexander Calderio-Farinas - age 41 - Last seen July 10, 2019 - Missing from Phoenix - On 7/10/19 Alexander Calderio Farinas was last seen in the area of North 85th Avenue and West Palm Lane in Phoenix, Arizona. NamUs

Cory Bideyma Roblero-Ortiz - age 15 - Last seen July 11, 2019 - Missing from Sasabe, AZ - Cory crossed into the US by the Sasabe port of entry and passed mile marker 21 (AZ 286). She was given a cellphone by her guide and was told to find her way to Tucson. A search of the area was conducted by Pima County Sheriff's Department and Border Patrol with negative results. NamUs

Jesus Ricardo Quinonez Castillo - age 23 - Last seen July 1, 2019 - Missing from Arizona - Jesus was last heard from by his family in July 2019. NamUs

Pablo Romero Aparicio - age 21 - Last seen July 29, 2019 - Missing from Arizona - Pablo was last seen attempting to cross into the United States via Mexico. He has not been seen or heard from since 07/29/2019. NamUs

Michael Angelo Fazzari - age 18 - Last seen July 1, 2019 - Missing from Phoenix - On July 1, 2019 Michael Fazzari was last seen in the area of North 26th Street and East Beardsley Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The vehicle he had been driving--a tan 2001 Ford Explorer with Arizona license plate CMX3094--was later found abandoned in a remote area of Yavapai County. NamUs

