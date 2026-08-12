WATCH: Gilbert plans wastewater treatment expansion to prepare for future growth

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is looking ahead to future growth, planning to expand the amount of wastewater it can treat and reuse.

The town says the Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant project would add four million gallons a day to Gilbert’s treatment capacity, taking it from 12 million to 16 million gallons a day. Town officials say that would provide enough capacity for Gilbert through buildout.

The town says the treated wastewater can be reused for irrigation or recharged underground. Gilbert says that helps strengthen its water resiliency as the Colorado River faces an uncertain future.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about how Gilbert is planning now for future growth and water needs.