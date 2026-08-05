WATCH: Gilbert leaders approve budget, urge residents to shop local amid $20 million revenue loss

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert has approved its new budget, but it comes with some changes.

Town leaders say a $20 million annual revenue loss forced difficult decisions, including reduced park maintenance, and a pause on the Gilbert Regional Park capital improvement project.

Officials also say about 70% of the General Fund comes from sales tax and state-shared income tax, making support for local businesses a key part of Gilbert’s financial future.

In the video player above, watch as ABC15's Adam Schumes takes a look at what those changes mean for the community.