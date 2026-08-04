Gilbert moves to regulate data centers as AI infrastructure demand surges

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert is the latest Valley city to consider data center regulations even as the demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure grows.

The town is requesting an amendment to its Land Development Code to establish development standards for data centers, which addresses water, power, sound, lighting and design. The Gilbert Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of the amendment to the Town Council at its Aug. 5 meeting.

"These facilities have unique land-use characteristics, including building design, significant utility demands, and distinct site-planning considerations that are not fully addressed in the current LDC," Town staff said in the report. "Ensuring that the LDC reflects contemporary industry practices allows the Town to proactively manage impacts, provide clarity to applicants and support development objectives.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.