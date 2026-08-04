Utah credit union adds West Valley branch, more in the works

America First Credit Union, which has followed through on plans unveiled last year to roll out multiple new branches in the Phoenix metro, is set to open its latest West Valley branch in August.

Riverdale, Utah-based America First said it will open its new Glendale branch in mid-August at 5084 N. 83rd Avenue.

It's the fourth new branch office opened in the region in just the past year, according to the credit union, ever since its top executives had told the Business Journal in a 2025 interview that Arizona was its prime market for expansion.

"Every new America First Credit Union branch represents another step in our commitment to meeting our members where they live, work, and do business," said Thayne Shaffer, president and CEO of America First Credit Union.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.