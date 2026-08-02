Gilbert police: Suspect killed after double-fatal stabbing, officer-involved shooting

GILBERT, AZ — Two people are dead, another person is hospitalized, and a suspect was killed in a shooting involving police after officers responded to a stabbing at a Gilbert home late Saturday night.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, officers were called just before 11 p.m. to a home near Lindsay and Elliot roads for an unknown trouble call. The caller reported someone at the property had been stabbed.

Police said officers went to the back of the property, where there were multiple living structures, and heard a woman screaming from inside one of the buildings.

According to Gilbert police, officers encountered a man matching the suspect's description at the doorway. He ran deeper into the structure, where officers found a man and a woman with obvious injuries. Officers followed the suspect into a bedroom, where an officer shot him.

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The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said three stabbing victims were found on the property. One man died at the scene, one woman was taken to a hospital where she later died, and another woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

Gilbert police said there are no outstanding suspects.

The shooting will be investigated by the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team, with the Mesa Police Department serving as the lead agency.