WNBA star Kelsey Plum reportedly traded to Phoenix Mercury late Saturday night

PHOENIX — In a blockbuster deal, the Phoenix Mercury have reportedly traded for five-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum.

ESPN reported the trade late Saturday night, hours after Phoenix lost to the New York Liberty in a close game, 94-92.

In return, ESPN reports the Los Angeles Sparks will receive Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The WNBA's trade deadline is set to expire Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix's current record, 11-19, has them in 12th place in the league.

Plum, led the league in scoring earlier this season before getting injured and is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists -- both career highs -- in 12 appearances.

On Saturday, DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah Copper both had 25 points for the Mercury and Alyssa Thomas had 17 points. Bonner played in her 565th career WNBA game, tied for second with Diana Taurasi for most in a career.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.