Adam Schumes is a community reporter for ABC 15 Arizona, covering the town of Gilbert.

Before coming to Arizona, Adam spent four years reporting in Indianapolis, where he covered public safety, local government, and stories impacting the community. He previously worked at KDRV-TV in Medford, Oregon as a reporter, anchor, and producer, where he reported on major wildfires that devastated communities across the region.

LATEST FROM ABC15's ADAM SCHUMES:

Adam is originally from Indiana and graduated from Bloomington High School South, where he later went on to swim at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.

Outside of work, he enjoys staying active and exploring new places around the Valley.

Adam is passionate about telling meaningful stories and giving people a voice. If you have a story idea, feel free to reach out.