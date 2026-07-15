WATCH: Rice Elementary’s outdoor classroom brings lessons to life

GILBERT, AZ — As students return to the classroom, Rice Elementary in Gilbert is showing that some of the most valuable lessons happen outside of it.

The school’s 15,000-square-foot outdoor classroom gives students hands-on experience growing vegetables, learning about composting and understanding what it takes to grow food in the Arizona desert.

School leaders say the garden teaches healthy habits, sustainability and problem-solving skills, while students say it’s helping them better understand the environment they live in.

In the video player above, watch how one Gilbert school is bringing learning to life outside the classroom.