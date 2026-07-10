Gilbert leaders look at new rules for data centers

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert leaders are working to establish new rules for how data centers could be built and operated in town, before any projects are even proposed.

The town says it has not received any applications for data center development, but Gilbert leaders say they want standards in place ahead of any future proposals.

The town discussed the proposed rules during its planning commission meeting on Wednesday night. The town said the potential rules would limit data centers to industrial zoning districts, require them to be at least 650 feet from residentially zoned properties, and prohibit the use of town drinking water for cooling systems.

Town staff said it studied other communities and toured data centers before drafting the proposed standards.

"I think it's a combination of a few things from those local communities that they've learned from, and we're just trying to get on top of those, so we're not learning those lessons later,” Sal DiSanto, a planner for the town of Gilbert, said.

The discussion comes as the digital economy, including artificial intelligence, drives demand for more computing infrastructure.

Steven Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council, said data centers are already part of people's everyday lives.

"And we don't function without data centers. Your smart house, your smart car, your phone, this Zoom call all require data centers to operate. It's the infrastructure of the digital age."

The Gilbert Planning Commission did not take a vote on Wednesday.

Staff will use that feedback to continue working on the proposed rules before bringing them back for a formal hearing.